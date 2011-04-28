Kern apologizes for comments during affirmative action debate

OKLAHOMA CITY -- State Senate Democratic Leader Andrew Rice challenged legislative Republicans on Thursday to reprimand Rep. Sally Kern, R-Oklahoma City, saying a failure to do so represented "tacit agreement with Kern."
OKLAHOMA CITY -- State Senate Democratic Leader Andrew Rice challenged legislative Republicans on Thursday to reprimand Rep. Sally Kern, R-Oklahoma City, saying a failure to do so represented "tacit agreement with Kern."
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment