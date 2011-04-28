Birth certificates could be required of presidential candidates

OKLAHOMA CITY - The House of Representatives advanced a measure Wednesday that would require candidates in Oklahoma's presidential primaries to produce certified copies of their birth certificates.
It also sent to the people a constitutional amendment that would eliminate affirmative action in state government and passed a bill seeking to exempt Oklahoma from federal health-care regulations.
