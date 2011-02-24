Newsvine

laketyger

About Escape the madness...move to the lake! Articles: 1 Seeds: 14 Comments: 206 Since: Nov 2009

New Oklahoma bills aim to restrict or ban abortion

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by laketyger View Original Article: tulsaworld.com
Seeded on Thu Feb 24, 2011 6:44 AM
Discuss:

"Several bills that would restrict or possibly ban abortion have been introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, causing many advocates for women's reproductive rights to worry about the future of their services.

The proposed legislation would define life as beginning at conception, require stricter operating standards for abortion clinics and ban all research involving human embryos.

Health and legal advocates opposed to the legislation say the bills are essentially attempts to ban abortion and shut down clinics that provide the procedure, even though the clinics also provide other vital health services such as cancer screenings."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor