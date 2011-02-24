New Oklahoma bills aim to restrict or ban abortion

"Several bills that would restrict or possibly ban abortion have been introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, causing many advocates for women's reproductive rights to worry about the future of their services.

The proposed legislation would define life as beginning at conception, require stricter operating standards for abortion clinics and ban all research involving human embryos.

Health and legal advocates opposed to the legislation say the bills are essentially attempts to ban abortion and shut down clinics that provide the procedure, even though the clinics also provide other vital health services such as cancer screenings."