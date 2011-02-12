"State Rep. Christensen wants to pass legislation that could prevent LGBT people from drafting wills with their life partners. Amazing that he not only wants to keep same-sex couples apart in real life -- Rep. Christensen was one of the legislators behind Utah's constitutional amendment barring gay marriage -- he now wants to keep same-sex couples apart in death, too. Now that's how you say heartless."
The Utah Lawmaker Who Wants to Keep Same-Sex Couples from Making Wills
Seeded on Sat Feb 12, 2011 6:36 AM
