Loss of Faith in President Trump

It pains me to admit that I have finally lost all faith in President Trump and his ability to be a sane and unifying leader of our country or a responsible representative in foreign relations. In all the years I have participated in our sacred election process, no matter who was elected as the president, I felt secure that our democratic institutions would continue to protect our country and represent our best interests. I no longer feel that way. Now I wake up daily in fear of what the president has done to further divide the country and/or pushed us closer to another world war. While not a licensed psychiatrist, I did have 2 years of psychology in college and after listening and watching him since his nomination, it is clear that the man exhibits all the traits of a narcissistic sociopath and is a sincere danger to our country. I also think it's a sad time for the Republican party who must be sane enough to see that this president is mentally ill but choose to put politics before country. I will never vote Republican again and I can only hope that their party has an epiphany that something must be done to remove him from office before he does so much damage that it will take decades for our great country to recover from if at all. I would feel much more secure with Mr. Pence as the President even though I disagree with many of his views.

The last straw came this weekend when President Trump let loose a series of tweets accusing former President Obama of having Trump Tower wiretapped during the ccampaign without offering any evidence to support his bizarre claim. I think we all know what has occurred since then with even his own spokespeople refusing to admit that the President is correct in his accusation and only saying things like "the President has learned", "the President believes", etc. Here is my take on the situation:

1. If the President has knowledge that Obama illegally or legally had Trump Tower wiretapped, then as President he could with the stroke of a pen have any classified information regarding his thus far unsubstantiated charges against the former President declassified and prove himself to be right and the American people could move on. Instead he has called for an investigation of wiretapping that is only going to cost we the people more money down a rabbit hole. I guess it's not surprising since he has made it clear that he has no problem spending tax payers money.

2. The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, flatly denied that the Obama administration through a FISA warrant or otherwise had Trump's campaign or Trump Tower under surveillance.

3. Current FBI Director Comey (Republican), requested the Justice Department refute the claims because they were not true. The Justice Department has yet to do so. I wonder if the reason is that Trump's pal, Jeff Sessions, is the Attorney General who is having his own credibility issues at the moment...

4. President Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago have already cost the American people around $12,000,000. His weekend trips are unusual in that he slammed President Obama for taking vacations and costing the American people money. During President Obama's 8 year term the total cost for his travels was $97,000,000. Trump has already spent $12,000,000 just to go to his "winter Whitehouse". That cost does not even include the costs for security at Trump Tower or the security and travel costs for his family. Does this not seem hypocritical to his base?

5. President Trump could save the American people millions of dollars for investigations into his Russian ties by simply releasing his tax returns and putting the concerns to rest. He refuses to do so saying that he is under Its audit and he can't release them even though the IRS has said that he can release his tax returns. What is there to hide?

These are just a few of my concerns. I could go on regarding the outright lies and untruths I have seen and heard with my own eyes and heard with my own ears. Nor do they address his outright attempts to deligitamize the media, attacks on people that don't agree with him, calling our national security people Nazis and many other unpresidential actions. I figure I will be attacked for my words and I will accept those attacks and agree to disagree. I will stand by my words because if I do not speak out, then I will not have the right to raise my voice when this country moves from Democracy to Authoritarianism.